2nd Term: Anambra Ready For Obiano’s Inauguration

By Nedum Noble

All is now set for the second term inauguration of Chief Willie Obiano, and His Excellency, Dr Nkem Okeke, as Governor and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Chairman of the Second Term Inauguration Committee, Ifeanyi Ibezi, who stated this on Thursday in a statement in Awka, said a 3-day programme of activities has been put together as part of the inauguration ceremonies.

He said the programmes of activities included a business round table themed “Consolidating the Vision”, which would take place in Awka on Friday, March 16, and would be followed by the formal inauguration ceremony on Saturday

at Ekwueme Square, Awka,

Ibezi added that the inauguration ceremonies would be rounded up on Sunday with a thanksgiving Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Awka.

“The convocation of the Anambra Business Roundtable is to signpost the trajectory of Governor Obiano’s second term which is targeted at ushering in a “Greater Tomorrow” for Ndi Anambra.

“The business round table will bring together critical stakeholders from the public and private sectors to highlight growth opportunities in the emerging industries in Anambra State.

“At the end of the roundtable, new partnerships would be established aimed at making lives better for Ndi Anambra, through sustainable value creation. His Excellency, Edward Kallon, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, will be leading international development partners to this very important roundtable,” he explained.

According to the Chairman, Anambra residents would witness and participate in a swearing-in ceremony, he described as the first of its kind not only in Anambra State, but also in the entire South East geo-political region.

He pointed out that already all the various 21 local government areas in the State have been sensitized to participate in the ceremony, adding that preparations at Ekwueme Square, venue of the swearing-in ceremony, were almost completed.

Ibezi further disclosed that the swearing-in ceremony would be witnessed by dignitaries from across Nigeria and some selected foreign countries.