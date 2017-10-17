27 Companies And Organizations In The U.S. Seeking To Block JASTA
The 28-page famous Congressional report has ended in a bill known as JASTA (Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act). Part of 2002 investigation report was classified by then US president George W. Bush. Last year, the Obama administration declassified them. The document showed that some of the hijackers were in contact with and received support or assistance from individuals who had connected to the Saudi government.
There is an abundance of evidence that leads to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia; financing al-Qaeda, financing Osama bin Laden, and financing the charities that also supported Osama bin Laden and the attacks of 9/11. So, they are not titled to immunity for a terrorist attack on American soil. Moreover, 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi nationals. Why should not these pieces of evidence be debated in court?
The declassified pages offer previously unknown information about the actions of a powerful figure in the Saudi royal family. The document shows further ties between the Saudi Arabia government and al-Qaeda and hijackers. The 28 pages show a direct link of money being transferred through the Saudi embassy in Washington DC to two hijackers.
JASTA has raised tensions with Saudi Arabia. Over the past several years, Saudis have tried to stop the bill by lobbying, bribery, and threatening US officials. When the bill was introduced, Saudi government “threatened” to sell up to $750 billion in United States Treasury securities and other U.S. assets if the bill is passed.
Adel al-Jubeir tried to persuade US legislators to reject JASTA by lobbying US official. Jubeir said at a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State John Kerr that we believe JASTA is “a grave danger” to the international system and surely to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
An official at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the state-run Saudi Press Agency on September 29 that the U.S. Congress must correct the 9/11 bill to avoid “serious unintended consequences,” adding the law is of “great concern” to the Kingdom.
Over the past year, I had an extensive research for finding those Saudi companies based in the US attempting to foil JASTA. I found 27 companies and organizations located in US which spent billions of dollars to lobby Congress and federal agencies, FBI and CIA officials, and many influential figures seeking to end US lawsuit against Saudi government over 9/11 attacks. At the end of this article you can find the list of these companies and organizations.
Obama administration deals with Saudi Arabia and also Trump administration $480 billion deals with the Saudi government are the most powerful Saudi means to block JASTA.
Though Saudi government tried to persuade US official and influential figures to block the lawsuit, JASTA paves the way for families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi government for alleged role in the attacks.
I agree with President Trump that Saudi Arabia needs US support for its national and regional security. Hence, Saudi petrodollars paid for the Kingdom’s security to Obama and Trump administration should not end in ignoring the rights of American citizen.
We do not know everything, so why do US officials keep blocking the facts? Why do Saudi Arabia spend millions and millions of dollars trying to block this law suit? If the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has nothing to hide, they should welcome an opportunity to tell their side in a courtroom. That is what American citizen ask for.
It is extremely important to the families to have accountability and justice for the murder of their loved ones but it also is extremely important to US national security going forward.
United states cannot protect itself if it cannot face who the real enemy is, who finances al-Qaeda, who finances these terrorist attacks. We need to trace the flow of money going to these organizations that vow to kill and destroy US. If it is Saudi Arabia, then let’s get it out to the courtroom.
The following lists the 27 companies and organizations:
|Aramco Service Company (AASC)
Contract date: 2016/11/14
Contractor: Saudi Government
Type of service: communications and public relations
|Nazar Group
Contract date: 2016/11/09
Contractor: Saudi embassy
Type of service: Political advisor to the Embassy of Saudi Arabia
|Hill+Noltown Group
Contract date: 2017/05/18
Contractor: Saudi government
Type of service: Political counseling
|International Trade Institute
Contract date: 2011/04/14
Contractor: Saudi Commercial Board
Type of service: Economics and Investment Consulting
|Burke, Martha, AnnContract Date: 2017/06/06Contractor: Saudi Foreign MinistryType of service: Expanding War in YemenSubcontracting with Brownstein Group
|Glover Park Group
Contract date: 2016/09/20
Contractor: Saudi government
Type of service: Supporting Saudi Arabia against JASTA
|Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
Contract date: 2016/09/22
Contractor: Saudi Foreign Ministry
Type of service: The company provided two reports in 60 pages and described to US officials the prospect of Saudi action to return the Yemeni ruler.
|Daniel Edelman Inc.
Contract date: 2017/05/05
Contractor: General Investment Council
Type of service: Edelman Inc. is an Employment Attorney in Washington, New York and the United Nations which works for the benefit of Saudi Arabia. The company received $ 190,000 for a promotional work including a logo, a booklet and a video clip.
|Saudi Refining Company
Contract date: 1989/05/12
Contractor: Oil Company (Aramco)
Type of service: Public relations and investment support
|Hogan Lovells
Contract date: 2007/9/24
Contractor: Saudi Embassy
Type of service: Receiving $ 125,000 per month in return for providing advice on legal, judicial, and organizational activities and general policies – Focusing on Iran
|Burson-MarstellerContract date: 2017/01/27Contractor: The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism CoalitionType of service: The contract was signed by Saudi Defense Minister Mohamed bin Salman to promote the “Military Counter Terrorism Coalition.” From the terms of the agreement, Burson-Marsteller has been planning the recruitment of senior American and British officers to launch a military coalition.
|DLA Piper
Contract date: 2016/05/31
Contractor: Saudi Foreign Ministry
Type of service: The purpose of this contract is to block JASTA, with a monthly payment of $ 5,000.
|Harper Group, Inc.
Contract date: 2017/06/06
Contractor: Saudi Embassy
|Saudi International Petrochemical Company (SIPCHEM)Contract date: 1999/07/21Contractor: Oil Company (Aramco)
|Konig & Spalding
Contract date: 2016/09/26
Contractor: Ministry of Commerce and Investment
|HOV Health International Group
Contract date: 2016/10/26
Contractor: Saudi Government
|PGR Public Service GroupContract date: 2016/03/15Contractor: Center for Research and Media of the Kingdom of Saudi ArabiaType of service: Promotion of Public Relations and Media Management Services for a monthly fee of $ 500,000The contract was signed by Ed Rogers, a member of the Foreign Relations Commission and former government officials of Ronald Reagan.
|MSL Group Contract date: 2002/03/06Contractor: Saudi EmbassyType of service: This is the main group that has been tasked with pushing for Saudi Arabia’s interests by the beginning of 2017. According to reports, this group received $ 7 million for its activities in April-September 2015.
|“Just Counseling” Group
Contract date: 2012/10/09
Contractor: Islamic Cooperation Organization
Type of service: Public relations
|Rousseau Dominic
Contract date: 2016/10/20
Contractor: General Investment Council
Type of service: Public relations and investment support
|Capital Media Group
Contract date: 2017/01/31
Contractor: Saudi Embassy
|Sonoran Policy Group Inc.Contract date: 2017/05/15Contractor: Ministry of InteriorType of service: Providing advice to the Saudi Ministry of Interior on business and government affairs for $5.4 millionThe group is managed by former Donald Trump advisers to US President Donald Trump.
|Macon GroupContract date: 2016/11/16Contractor: Saudi GovernmentType of service: to support Saudi Arabia; political counseling and putting pressure on JASTA.
|Squire Patton Boggs Contract date: 2016/09/20Contractor: Center for Research and Media of the Kingdom of Saudi ArabiaType of service: legal and strategic consulting in the field of foreign policy with a monthly payment of $100,000Senator John Breaux and Senator Trent Lott are two of the influential senators involved in this contract
|CGCN Group
Contract date: 2016/11/30
Contractor: Saudi Embassy
Subcontracting through the Glover Park Group
|PODiSTA
Contract date: 2015/09/07
Contractor: Center for Research and Media of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia