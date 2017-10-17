The 28-page famous Congressional report has ended in a bill known as JASTA (Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act). Part of 2002 investigation report was classified by then US president George W. Bush. Last year, the Obama administration declassified them. The document showed that some of the hijackers were in contact with and received support or assistance from individuals who had connected to the Saudi government.

There is an abundance of evidence that leads to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia; financing al-Qaeda, financing Osama bin Laden, and financing the charities that also supported Osama bin Laden and the attacks of 9/11. So, they are not titled to immunity for a terrorist attack on American soil. Moreover, 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi nationals. Why should not these pieces of evidence be debated in court?

The declassified pages offer previously unknown information about the actions of a powerful figure in the Saudi royal family. The document shows further ties between the Saudi Arabia government and al-Qaeda and hijackers. The 28 pages show a direct link of money being transferred through the Saudi embassy in Washington DC to two hijackers.

JASTA has raised tensions with Saudi Arabia. Over the past several years, Saudis have tried to stop the bill by lobbying, bribery, and threatening US officials. When the bill was introduced, Saudi government “threatened” to sell up to $750 billion in United States Treasury securities and other U.S. assets if the bill is passed.

Adel al-Jubeir tried to persuade US legislators to reject JASTA by lobbying US official. Jubeir said at a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State John Kerr that we believe JASTA is “a grave danger” to the international system and surely to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

An official at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the state-run Saudi Press Agency on September 29 that the U.S. Congress must correct the 9/11 bill to avoid “serious unintended consequences,” adding the law is of “great concern” to the Kingdom.

Over the past year, I had an extensive research for finding those Saudi companies based in the US attempting to foil JASTA. I found 27 companies and organizations located in US which spent billions of dollars to lobby Congress and federal agencies, FBI and CIA officials, and many influential figures seeking to end US lawsuit against Saudi government over 9/11 attacks. At the end of this article you can find the list of these companies and organizations.

Obama administration deals with Saudi Arabia and also Trump administration $480 billion deals with the Saudi government are the most powerful Saudi means to block JASTA.

Though Saudi government tried to persuade US official and influential figures to block the lawsuit, JASTA paves the way for families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi government for alleged role in the attacks.

I agree with President Trump that Saudi Arabia needs US support for its national and regional security. Hence, Saudi petrodollars paid for the Kingdom’s security to Obama and Trump administration should not end in ignoring the rights of American citizen.

We do not know everything, so why do US officials keep blocking the facts? Why do Saudi Arabia spend millions and millions of dollars trying to block this law suit? If the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has nothing to hide, they should welcome an opportunity to tell their side in a courtroom. That is what American citizen ask for.

It is extremely important to the families to have accountability and justice for the murder of their loved ones but it also is extremely important to US national security going forward.

United states cannot protect itself if it cannot face who the real enemy is, who finances al-Qaeda, who finances these terrorist attacks. We need to trace the flow of money going to these organizations that vow to kill and destroy US. If it is Saudi Arabia, then let’s get it out to the courtroom.

