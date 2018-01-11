No fewer than 25 wholesale drugs stores within Kano metropolis were on Thursday shut by the State Government for allegedly operating with expired licence.

A statement from the state’s Ministry of Health and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Isma’il Gwammaja, said that the Chairman of the State Pharmaceutical Inspection Committee, Malam Abdu Madaki, led the operation.

The statement explained that the purpose of the operation was to standardise the activities of both wholesalers and retailers so that each could stand base on the licence issued by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN).

“The inspection exercise will henceforth be carried out routinely by the ministry to ensure safe drug delivery by all stakeholders in the drug distribution chain.

“It is unethical for wholesale stores to be dispensing drugs instead of selling it in wholesale to customers,” the statement said.