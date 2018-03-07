DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Chairman of the Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative

of Mercy, Chief Patrick Okpakpor has expressed serious concern on the

large number of persons on death row at the Warri Medium Security

Prison, urges the Federal Government to have a second look into the

issue of death sentence.

Chief Patrick Okpakpor, the first Attorney-General and Commissioner

for Justice in Delta State, who led other members of the Council on

its maiden visit to the Okere Prison in Warri, expressed shock at the

undignified and dehumanized conditions inmate are detained.

The Chairman of the Advisory Council who was conducted round the

detention facilities by the Deputy Controller of Prison, Mr.

Airiohuodion Sam, was stunned by the magnitude of congestion which he

said should be treated as a national emergency.

He charged the Federal government to make adequate budgetary

provisions to expand the already over stretched facility, originally

designed and built to accommodate maximum of three hundred and seven

inmates but now accommodates over one thousand, five hundred inmates.

In the cause of interaction with some of the inmates, Members of the

Committee comprising of the Secretary, Barr. Mrs. Uju Monye, Dr.

Samuel Efetobor, Barr. John Okoriko and Barr. F. Njuokuemeni, were

astonished with the discovery of a husband and wife jailed for 37

years, leaving their six children at the mercy of society. The 71

years old man, who is already partially blind, pleaded with the

Committee to consider his plight and that of his wife by granting them

pardon.

All the two hundred and twenty-two condemned convicts later

physically appeared before the Chairman and Members of the Council to

ascertain some of the claims contained in their applications.

While explaining the purpose of the visit to journalists, the

Chairman of the Advisory Council disclosed that, as a statutory body

empowered to advise the Governor in exercise of powers vested on him

by the constitution in granting amnesty to prisoners, said the Council

will make appropriate recommendations for clemency to deserving

inmates on death row and others serving various terms of imprisonment

by the Governor.

He emphasized that only qualified applications received by the

Council would be considered and forwarded for approval.

The Deputy Controller in charge of the Warri Prison, Mr. Airiohuodion

Sam, who expressed joy on the Advisory Council’s visit to the Warri

Medium Security Prison, appealed to both the Federal and the Delta

State government to intervene in the crisis situation currently

experienced by the Prisons in the State by building additional

facilities to accommodate condemned convicts.

Ivovi Aruoriwo

Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Justice

Asaba