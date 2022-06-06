Sheikh Mohammed Adams to Buhari -‘Make Igbo President Now’

Advertisement

An influential Abuja based Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Mohammed Adams have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to make an Igbo his choice of consensus candidate. Speaking in Abuja on Sunday during a meeting of leaders of National Volunteers Peace Mission and Igbo Mandate Congress IMC, Sheikh Adams said that only an Igbo will douse the tension in the country.

Sheikh Adams said that ‘’ I believe in Igbo Presidency, and I have written letters to the leadership of both PDP and APC asking them to support Igbo presidency. Though many persons, including highly placed persons have asked called me to express displeasure, I will continue my campaign because it is based on conviction’’ He has written letters to President Buhari explaining why Igbo should be made president, copies of which was obtained by the leadership of Igbo Mandate Congress

Continuing Sheikh Adams said that ‘’last week, I carried the campaign of Igbo Presidency to the PDP Primary Venue at the Aerodrome Abuja, some fans of Atiku Abubakar tear gassed, manhandled and tore my dresses. They even smashed my golden wrist watch, all because I wanted to give a letter to the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, asking that Igbo be allowed to have a shot at the presidency. Though they acknowledged my letters, this is the copy of the acknowledgement, they still went ahead to rough handle me’’

In his response , a cleric and Ohanaeze chieftain and Director General of Igbo Mandate Congress IMC, Rev Obinna Akukwe described the manhandling of Sheikh Mohammed Adams by Atiku boys during PDP Primaries as nauseating. While inspecting the torn dresses, smashed wristwatches and bruised face of Sheikh Adams.