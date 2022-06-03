Separation of Nigeria lies in God’s hand – Ogilisi Igbo 

The Ogilisi of Igbo land Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has called for tolerance among all ethnic and religious nationalities in the country

According to Ezeonwuka, “Nigeria is one entity. Nobody can divide Nigeria except Allah. The crisis in Nigeria is like couples who fight in the morning but still sleep together in the same bed at night”.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Chukwuma Soludo wants peace and are working towards improving the security of the state.

“The DSS is here to ensure we are living in peace. Nobody has right to take laws into his hands or take anybody’s life. Report any person who breaches public peace in your neighborhood”

“I believe in living in harmony with each other whether Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Christian, Moslem, we all believe in one God”

” I believe in sports development because sports unites everyone. Eaglets who won Japan ’93 FIFA world cup camped here in Rojenny. I contributed to their preparation and success. Since then Government refuse to give me more youths to develop”.

“Anytime Nigeria is playing football match you will see Nigerians sit together cheering our team to win, noone cares wether Igbos or Yorubas are in the pitch,” said Ezeonwuka.

“Ogilisi Igbo is a detribalised Nigerian.He is like a father to all of us. He appreciates everyone no matter where you come from or your religious background. “There must be a reason why God brought us together as Nigeria. We are better together. Unity is strength. Remain peaceful, anything that will alter peace,we correct it. “What is happening now had happened in some countries before and they overcame it. We shall overcome. Contact the Head, DSS Idemili South, Mrs Obi Onuorah if you need security help,” said Umaru. Responding, the state DSS chief Pawa who was represented by the Deputy Director, Abdullahi Umaru thanked Ezeonwuka for his immense contributions towards the welfare of both Hausa and Moslem community in Idemili. Chairman, Ogilisi Igbo Foundation, Dr Linus Okechukwu Uchey enjoined both Muslims and Christians to live as brothers frowning at those who propagate hatred across religious or tribal lines.

“This hatred was not in Nigeria before when our nationalists fought for the freedom and sovereignty of this country. God put us here together. Let us live together in unity and love.

“Ogilisi Igbo is like a bridge between all ethnic groups and religions around these communities. We settle various forms of disputes here and conflicting parties do go home satisfied,” said Uchey.

Also, the Foundation Vice Chairman and President, Aboji Akanano Union, Oba, Nze Dozie Nweke advised the Hausa/ Moslem community to be free to go about their business without fear of molestation in the community.

“Oba people is known for hospitality. We are lovers of peace provided that both indigenes and non-indigenes are law abiding. We ensure security of lives and both private and government property in Oba community,”said Nweke.

In his remarks, the Imam of Rojenny Games Village, mosque, Muhammad Tukur said that all mankind wether moslems or Christians were decendants of Adam saying that no religion directs people to do evil or kill people.

The cleric futher requested Oba community to give them a little space where the moslems doing business at Afor-Oba market can stay to observe prayers during the day.

Ezeonwuka the proprietor of Rojenny Games Village, Oba Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state and member of Board of Trustees BoT of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA who made the call at Rojenny Games Village Oba, while playing host to Anambra State Director of Department of State Services DSS, Mr. Enoch Pawa who visited him also called on government at all levels to embrace sports development which is one of the major unifying factor in the country since according to him anytime Nigeria is playing football nobody remembers his tribe but desires Nigeria to win.