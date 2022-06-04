Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu

Advertisement

The Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed the death of two gallant officers from bullet wound injuries sustained after a gunfight with yet-to-be identified gunmen in an Enugu community.

This is contained in a statement made available by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Saturday.

Ndukwe said that the gallant officers confronted the yet-to-be identified gunmen who attacked them while on duty at Nkpamte community of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area (LGA) on June 2.

“At about 12 noon of June 2, 2022, yet-to-be identified gunmen attacked and fatally wounded two policemen, at Nkpamte community of Igbo-Eze North LGA, after a gunfight.

“The police officers were immediately moved to the hospital, but were unfortunately confirmed dead by doctors on duty,” he said.

The police spokesman said that investigation and manhunt of the criminal elements had commenced.

“The Command will further communicate development on the matter,” he said.