Ebonyi Guber Aspirant, Dr Eze assures supporters he’s still in the race

From Mba Nnenna -Abakaliki.

One of the Governorship aspirants under the Peoples Democratic party PDP, Dr Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh (Immaculate) has said he’s still resolute in pursuit of his ambition while assuring supporters of his readiness to clinch the party ticket.

This was followed by a statement made available to newsmen few days after the cancellation of the primary exercise that saw him declare to have withdrawn from the race due to alleged irregularities.

Recall that the sacked state party chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Barr Silas Onu on Sunday defied national leadership directive of cancellation of primary exercise in the state.

Also recall that four aspirants had during the primary election boycotted from participating in the election on the ground of irregularities that allegedly surrounded the exercise.

In his statement, Dr Ezeh commended his teeming supporters for rallying round him in the turmoil time and assured them that he remains resolute in the race pending when the national working committee (NWC) of the party gives fresh date for the primaries in the state.

According to Dr Ezeh,”You may have read from the news about the conspicuous twists and manipulations that surrounded the procedures which were supposed to culminate in the Ebonyi PDP Governorship Primary Election on the 29th of May 2022, as earlier scheduled by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party.

“It was on account of the foregoing that I had to withdraw and distance myself from the exercise, as you may also have gathered from the press briefing I granted the same day.

Adding “More significantly, the NWC of the party also saw reasons, quite swiftly, to cancel the exercise hours before the State Working Committee (SWC), led by Barr Silas Onu, began the show-of-shame which they are now ridiculously struggling to legitimize.

“I, therefore, wish to assure you that we are still strongly in the race and have joined other well-meaning party members to engage with the NWC of the party on the way forward.

“All our teeming supporters are enjoined to remain calm while we fight for the soul of our dear party.”