Buba Convicted for N.7m Fraud in Gombe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Gombe Zonal Command, on Monday June 6, 2022, secured the conviction of one Enoch Buba before Justice S. Y. Abubakar of the Gombe High Court, Gombe, on one count charge bordering on cheating.

The defendant allegedly received products worth Seven Hundred Thousand Naira meant for one Adamu Adamu Abubakar but failed to deliver them to the owner.

The charge reads, “That you, Enoch Buba sometime in January 2020, at Gombe Local Government Area of Gombe State, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did dishonestly convert to your own use, goods worth the sum of #700,000.00 (Seven Hundred Thousand Naira Only) meant for one Adamu Adamu Abubakar, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 and punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code Law”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge

In view of his plea, the Judge convicted him accordingly and sentenced him to 6 months imprisonment with an option of #20,000.00 (Twenty Thousand Naira Only) as fine.