Bauchi PDP inaugurated reconciliation committee

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The People Democratic party in Bauchi State has inaugurated a reconciliation committee under the leadership of Senator Bala Adamu Kariya to reconcile aggrieved members,woo non party members and strategize for the success of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

inauguration the 22 member committee at the Exco chamber, government house Bauchi on Monday,Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad said that the committee will be saddled with the responsibility of contacting all the party members and aspirants who were not satisfied with the conduct of the just concluded State and National Assembly primary elections in the state.

He said that members of the committee were selected after a careful understanding of their pedigrees, profiles and leader positions in the society.

The Governor said that the reconciliation committee will form a sub-committee of prominent personalities who will be saddled with the responsibility of bringing in other members of opposition political parties who are interested in joining the PDP in the state.

“We want to thank you most sincerely for accepting this responsibility vested on you.This committee have been given the mandate to go and resolve all these issues and you have four weeks to complete this assignment.Ensure you come up with a report after this assignment”

“We want to go intact as a state and as a government. We want to continue with the good works that we have started, we want to make sure that we put aside all disparaging issues, issues that are based on lies, issues that are based on political gimmicks” he said.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Bala Adamu Kariya thanked the leadership of the party and Governor Bala Mohammed for the confidence reposed in the members of the committee, saying that the committee will keep to the terms and references of assignment given to it.

He expressed optimism that the party will emerge victorious after the 2023 general elections, stressing that committee will unite all members of the party, particularly those who are aggrieved after the conduct of the primary election.

Members of the committee include Senator Bala Adamu Kariya (Chairman), Honourable Abubakar A.Faggo(Secretary), Alhaji Salisu Garba(Assistant Secretary), Alhaji Abdulkadir Doguwa, Alhaji Umar Barau Ningi, Alhaji Danladi Mohammed Dan Baba, Honorable Haruna Bappa Disina, Alhaji Abdullahi Yari, Mr Abdon Gin, Mr Simon Balewa, Alhaji Sanusi Sarkin Aska, Alhaji Abdullahi T.Musa and Alhaji Yerima Sarkin Misau.

Others are Alhaji Imamu Itas, Hajiya Amina Karubu, Honourable Tukur Adamu, Hajiya Zainab Rufai, Alhaji Danbaba Riminzaim, Dr Esther Ahmed, Alhaji Audu Hassan, Alhaji Inuwa Mallamin Kasuwa and Alhaji Sani Cinade.