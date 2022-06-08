BASEPA seeks State Assembly enactment on environmental laws

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) have applead and seeking the Bauchi State House of Assembly to expedite actions on passing and enactment of the 2022 environmental laws in the State.

Accordingly, the Agency also begins free distribution of 2000 trees to the interesting household members for planting, monitoring up to the maturity level in State metropolitan.

The Director-General of Agency, Ibrahim Kabir disclosed this during a round table and stakeholders meeting in commemoration of 2022 World Environmental Day organized by the Bauchi goverment and development partners held at Hazibal Suites in Bauchi.

He, noted that the passing and enactment of the environmental laws by the State Assembly in the State, the Agency would have power to prosecute environmental offenders as well as other related punishment provided by the laws.

He commended the support and assistance received from the development partners such as Oxfam Nigeria, Menonite Economic Development Association (MEDA), ASM Foundation and other partners on improving environmental and sustainability in the State.

In his speech at the event, Governor Bala Mohammed who was the Special Guest of Honour said that he was overwhelmed attending the special celebration which was the first of its kind in this manner and in a larger scope.

He also said his administration has joined the international community in the celebration decades ago with the aim of creating a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, waste management, global warming, climate change, deforestation and population among others.

The Governor who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa commended the collaborative efforts of all the development partners and organisations for coming together towards achieving the theme of this year’s celebration, which is ‘ONLY ONE EARTH’.

Mohammed assured of the state government’s support in providing an enabling environment for the organisations to achieve their plans of improving and promoting environmental sustainability.

He revealed that the World Environment Day was set aside by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), with the aim of raising awareness about degrading environmental conditions and encouraging people globally to take positive environmental actions, to help create a better future.

Our correspondent also reports that over 58 organisations and partners in the state commemorate the 2022 World Environment Day.