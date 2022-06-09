Anambra Police Commissioner Decorates Newly-Promoted Officers

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, on Thursday, decorated the newly-promoted officers of the state’s Police Command at the State Police Headquarters, Amawbia.

The event featured the decoration of five Assistant Commissioners of Police promoted to Deputy Commissioners of Police, as well as decoration of three Chief Supritendents of Police promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

Decorating the officers, CP Echeng, who congratulated them, also charged them to bring their expertise on board the more in the discharge of their duties in their new capacities, as the state and the country needs it more than ever at the moment to address the current security situation in the society.

He reminded them that their promotion and decoration were meritorious, in recognition of their outstanding performance, and also in line with the resolve of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to promote merit and ensure better welfare of officers.

The CP also charged them to exhibit and promote professionalism at all times and to remain good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police Force wherever they find themselves.

The five Assistant Commissioners of Police promoted to and decorated as Deputy Commissioners of Police include: Peter Ezebuike, Sylvester Edegbonya, Festus Irorere, Edwin Ogbeghagha, and Arikpo Ikpi; while Remigius Ekuri, Rafiu Adebayo, and Matthew Okafor were promoted from Chief Supritendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

Speaking on behalf of others, one of the newly-promoted Deputy Commissioners of Police, DCP Peter Ezebuike thanked Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali, the Police Service Commission, and CP Echeng, for the promotion and revealed that it would motivate them to continue being outstanding and professional in the discharge of their duties.