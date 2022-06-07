2023: X-raying Okey Muo Aroh As Atiku’s Possible Running Mate

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

As days tick faster to the 2023 Nigeria general election, and the search for the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from southern Nigeria intensifies with special beep on the south-east; it became necessary to beam light on the worthiness of a top-notch PDP stalwart from the zone, Barr. Okey Muo Aroh, as a suitable vice presidential candidate to Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, the party’s flag bearer.

Recall that, Atiku, in the 2019 general election, had Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State, as his running mate, who had recently decamped to the Labour Party to pursue his own presidential ambition.

This therefore raises concern of who else to be considered for the vice presidential slot among the PDP stalwarts from the zone, ahead of the general election.

It is in view of this that a prominent party man indefatigable party man, Barr. Okey Muo Aroh comes to mind.

A native of Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Okey Muo-Aroh, who is one of one of the longest-standing PDP chieftain in the south-east, is legal luminary, as well as a chartered Arbitrator and Mediator.

Prior to that enviable status in the Law profession, he had his early education at the prestigious Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) Onitsha, and Notre Dame High School Abatete where he graduated Grade One with Distinction. He furthered his studies to University of Nigeria Nsukka (Enugu Campus), and rounded up his legal training at the Nigeria Law School, Victoria Island Lagos. His ardency helped him build a strong network of political and business associates during his mandatory National Youth Service in the ancient city of Kano in 1984.

A founding member of the People’s Democratic Party, Barr. Muo Aroh is also a consummate political strategist involved in party formation and management, traversing the NPP, NPN era to the military era of UNCP, GDM, NCPCN, CNC to the two-party era of NRC and SDP. He was one of those whose election as local govt chairman propelled the formation of the PDP.

Barr. Muo Aroh, a quintessential public servant and administrator, has held various political positions, both at the local, state and federal governments level, with intimidating track records. He has served as elected local government Chairman of Idemili North local government area, served as member of State Executive Council, and member of several boards and parastatal in both private and public sector, among others. A management expert, he also consults for large public and private conglomerates including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Ports Authority, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, among others.

Chief Muo Aroh is also an entrepreneur, with special interest in human capital development. He currently chairs the Board of Osinafa Petroleum Limited as well as the Lead Attorney in Dayuch Kelz Attorneys, Osinafa Chambers with offices in Nigeria and United States of America.

He is an elected member of the PDP National Executive Committee for two consecutive terms and has chaired many Electoral and Appeal Committees under the party. Evidences show has been an ardent supporter of Atiku Abubakar since 1999, and has also been the Moderator of the last two presidential campaigns as the chief Master of Ceremony. He is a quintessential strategic communicator with incredible oratory skills and uncommon language power.

Unarguably, Okey Muo Aroh is an influential and faithful party man, and, indeed, a choice to behold in PDP’s search for vice presidential candidate of South extraction.