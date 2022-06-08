2023 Presidency: Alameen Congratulates Tinubu On Nomination Victory

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A one time Governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressive Congress APC in Bauchi State Alhaji Al’ameen Sani Muhammad , has congratulated Senator Bola Ahmad Tinubu on his victory in the Presidential primary election of the Party.

Al’amen Congratulated Tinubu in s statement distributed to newsmen in Bauchi today Wednesday, He said how tough the contest was before your emergence as the party’s flagbearer is a clear indication that our great party the APC is entrenched in the best democratic tenets. “The transparency of the process is what our nation’s electoral system is desperately in need of as we move into the general elections.

“You have always shown vision and mission for working for the people, and you have put in so much effort and resources to realize this lifetime ambition, But now, you are closest to achieving it having emerged as the presidential candidate of the greatest party in Nigeria and Africa. “I have no doubt about you having the capacity to tackle the economic and security challenges bedeviling the country at this time if elected.

I salute your courage, doggedness ., Patriotism and the patience perseverance you have exhibited proves to all that you are a true leader of APC, a true leader of African Politics and Democracy.

The transparent Primary election you have contested and won brought an end of cabals in the Nigerian Politics, cabals are selfish individuals who has no interest of the party, or Nigerians in their heart, your victory puts them to shame because it’s good omen from the Almighty Allah.

I want to use this opportunity to thank the members of the National Working Committee of the APC who follow the path of honour, the path of truth who allow delegates of the party to elect leaders of their choice which makes it a victory for democracy in Nigeria and Africa. “Once again Congratulations and best of luck as you move into the major task of leading our party to victory”, he added.