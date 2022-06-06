2023: Northern APC youths fault Buhari, gov’s over power shift to South

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A coalition of northern youth groups under the All Progressives Congress APC have disagreed with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari and eleven northern governors over their decision to shift to the southern part of the country.

The youth groups, APC Progressives Youth Elements and North-East Youth Forum of APC who protested in Bauchi on Sunday said that the eleven governors were selfish to have agreed that power should go to the South.

Various placards with inscriptions such as: “It’s North or Nothing”, “We are not in support of power shift to South”, “We will not accept the decision of eleven governors”, “It’s in their selfish interest” were seen at the protest ground.

The President of APC Progressives Youth Elements, Alamin Bala Mai’auduga said that it’s not time for the South to rule the country.

“We condemn the action of the eleven northern governors that supported southern candidature. We the Northern youths do not think it is time for any southerner to assume the mantle of leadership.

“What the governor’s did is for their selfish interest. We the Northern youths who are about 70 percent of the total population of the country are saying no. We are calling on our able National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu to weigh in on this and find lasting solution to this issue.

“We are not going to support any southern candidate. These eleven governors that made the decision are not the only people in the North. They are doing it for their selfish interests,” he said.

On his part, leader of the the APC North East Youth Forum, Ibrahim Hashim Abdullahi alleged that the governors opted for such option so that one of them would benefit from being appointed as vice president.

He lamented that with the hunger, insecurity, poverty in the region, power needs to be retained for development.

“We will not endorse any candidate from the South, except from the North. We are far left behind,” he declared.