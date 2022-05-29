Police Arrest Suspected Killer of Anambra Lawmaker

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

Police Special Tactical Team have arrested one of the suspects allegedly involved in the recent killing and beheading of Anambra Lawmaker representing Aguata II Constituency in the State’s House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, and his media aide, Mr. Cyril Chiegboka.

According to reports, the member of the Unknown Gummen gang, identified as Nnamdi Michael, who claimed to be a Commander in the group was arrested on Sunday.

The reports were corroborated by pictures and videos of the suspect which recently went viral on the social media.

The short note that accompanied the post reads “At about 1.35pm, today at Ebenator-Udene Village, Amichi, Nnewi South LGA, Nnamdi Michael, was arrested by special tactical teams.

“He was unveiled as part of gang operating as Unknown Gunmen UGM while enforcing Sit At Home order at Amichi, extorting money and causing mayhem.”

It was also seen in the viral video that the suspect confessed to be a murderer and a member of the deadly group, as he also revealed that he had killed only three persons since he joined the group.

“We only tied them to confess if they were politicians, but two died. It was only one that was shot dead,” The suspect said in Igbo language.

“As for the one that was beheaded, it was not me that beheaded him. I had not been made the Commander then, but I joined them during that operation. Our Commander then is now dead,” he added.

The suspect is currently in the police custody for further interrogations and investigation.

The viral social media post also identified a main accomplice of the suspect as Chikwendu Mbonu, who was tagged a witch doctor of Obiagu and declared to be at large now, while his shrine has been destroyed.

However, in his reaction, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said he could not confirm the authenticity of the video, saying that the Imo State Police command was responsible for the arrest.

Efforts to get the remarks of the Imo State Police Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Abattam, proved futile, as calls to his phone were not answered.