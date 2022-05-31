Bauchi relaxes curfew in Yelwa to 12 hours

Advertisement

From.Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi state government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Yelwan Tsakani, Lushi and Uguwan Kusu in Bauchi Local Government Area to 12 hours.

According to a press statement signed by the Chief of Staff Government House, Aminu Hassan Gamawa on Tuesday, the curfew has been reviewed to from 6pm-6am.

“Following the civil unrest of Friday, 27th May, 2022 that was ignited by miscreants in Kagadama, Tsakani and Lushi in Bauchi Local Government Area, the Bauchi State Government swiftly responded by deployment of security personnel to the scene, who restored law and order and made some arrests.”

“Accordingly, a full scale investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident has commenced while a 24-hour curfew was imposed. Given the fact that Government is on top of the situation, normalcy has been restored to the affected areas, thus it is deemed necessary that the imposed curfew be reviewed.”

“Consequently, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved the review of the 24 hour curfew imposed on Yelwa and environs to a 12-hour curfew, 6:00pm to 6:00am. The review is to allow law abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses.”

“Government will continue to monitor the situation in order to ensure that peaceful coexistence reigns not only in the affected areas but also in all parts of Bauchi State.”

“The efforts of security agencies, traditional institutions and religious bodies toward canvassing for peace and peaceful coexistence is hereby appreciated”, the statement read in parts.