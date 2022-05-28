Bauchi govt imposes 24 hrs curfew in Yelwa community 

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Government has today imposed 24 hours curfew in the two affected communities of Lukshi and Unguwan Kusu at Yelwa community area of the State.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Umar Mamman Sanda disclosed this to journalists during his site inspection visit to the scene, saying “The Bauchi State Government has today imposed 24 hours curfew in all part of Yelwa community starting immediately right now as soon as I leave here”,.

According to the CP, the curfew remains imposed, pending when the security has improve in the two affected communities, warned the public against breaching the law.

While calling for calm among the two groups, CP Sanda, also pledged to dig out the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law to save as deterrent to others.

In his speech, the District Head of Miri, Alh Hussaini Abubakar Uthman, said the Emir Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu was not happy with situation, urging them to learn how to leave in peace with one another.

He, however warned parents to be watchful over their children’s activities and urged gor calm among the citizens.

He also urged people of the two communities to obey the curfew been imposed in the area, as anyone found out apart from officials with be deal accordingly.

Our correspondent also reports that the violence which started yesterday Friday at about 9:30 pm, has claimed 2 life, injured four people and five house was set ablazed.