From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq (Rtd) has reiterated that his victory on the gubernatorial primary election means to work together for the success of the Party ahead of the 2023 general elections in the State.

Sadiq, who emerged the Bauchi governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC in the forthcoming general elections 2023 primary conducted.

The former Chief of Air Staff polled out with 379 votes was declared winner after defeating six other aspirants at the primary election which was held at the Zaranda Hotel from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

While declaring the results,

the former Governor of Jigawa State, Birnin-Kudu said: “Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq, having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

He described the election as a “family affair” with no winner and no vanquish, calling on all party members to come together and form a formidable force that will be able to face and defeat the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

“I have known Bauchi people to be dedicated to a purpose. They go all out to get what they want. Therefore, I want to call on you all to support the winner so that the APC will win in 2023,” he urged.

In a brief acceptance speech, Saddique who thanked God for giving him the victory, also expressed gratitude to the APC executives and the electoral committee for creating the enabling atmosphere for the primary election to be held with any chaos.

While thanking the delegates who voted for him, he also showed his appreciation to the other aspirants, saying that: “I therefore, wish to call on all of us to join our hands together and move APC forward and to ensure that the APC is brought back to power.”

Meanwhile, in a brief interview with journalists shortly after he was declared winner, Sadiq, charged the APC to work together to change the narrative in Bauchi State.

“This victory is victory for the people of Bauchi State particularly, members of the APC, it is not victory for me but a victory for all of us, and I want to assure you that we will work together in order to change the narrative about Bauchi State out there.

“This victory for me means that we need to work together and mobilize people across that state and prepare for the 2023 election,” he stated.

He expressed optimism that during the 2023 gubernatorial election, “We will remove the PDP from power, certainly, by the special grace of Allah.”