2023: APC Presidential Screening Committee screens Osinbajo, Akpabio others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Presidential Screening Committee has screened Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Sen. Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs ahead of the party’s primary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is in continuation of the screening by the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led APC 2023 seven-man presidential screening committe which began on Monday.

NAN reports that Osinbajo arrived at the Transcop Hilton Hotel, Abuja, venue of the screening in company of chieftains of the Yemi Osinbajo Support Groups amidst pomp and pageantry.

Also screened were Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

A total of 11 presidential aspirants are expected to appear before the committee for screening ahead of the APC Special Convention for its presidential primary slated for June 6 and 8.

Other aspirants being expected to appear before the committee include Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, oil magnate, Tein Jack Rich and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu.

Others are Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River, and former Minister of Information under late Gen. Sani Abacha, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu.

Sen. Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past Governor of Imo is also expected to appear before the committee for screening.

Okorocha had been under the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC) over an alleged N2.9 billion fraud case.

He was, however, granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja early Tuesday.

The committee had on Monday screened 12 presidential aspirants, including Pastor Tunde Bakare and Sen. Bola Tinubu, one of the party’s leaders and a two-term governor of Lagos State.

Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, former Governor of Ogun, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Zamfara, Sani Yerima and Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation were also screened on Monday.

Others are former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Pastor Felix Nicholas, the only female presidential aspirant, Mrs Uju Ken-Ohanenye and Sen. Ajayi Boroffice.

Former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani and Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi were also screened on Monday.