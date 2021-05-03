Advertisement

The Nigerian Army says its troops of Operation Hadin Kai, have successfully thwarted Boko Haram Terrorist’s attempt to infiltrate into Rann Town in Kala Balge Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno on May 1.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Yerima said that the terrorists in their number attempted to breach the border town but were met with stiff resistance from the troops who engaged them in a fierce fire fight that lasted about an hour.

He said the terrorists withdrew in disarray with a large number of them suffering fatal injuries leaving behind several weapons and ammunition.

According to him, equipment recovered from the terrorists include anti aircraft gun barrel, AK 47 rifle, hand held communication radio and different calibres of ammunition.

Army spokesperson disclosed that troops also engaged another band of terrorists who attacked Ajiri town in Konduga LGA of the state on May 2.

He said that the terrorists entered part of the town, burnt nine houses and killed some innocent residents before they were engaged by the troops deployed in the area.

According to him, the retreating terrorists escaped with various degrees of gun shot injuries while the gallant troops are on their chase.

“Unfortunately however, two personnel paid the supreme price in the resulting encounter.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, commended the troops for their resilience and determination to keep their areas free of terrorists activities.

“He further charged them to sustain the renewed vigour in discharging their duties,” he said.