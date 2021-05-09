Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the miliatary, at the weekend, arrested 13 top members of Boko Haram at th Hotoro axis of Kano state.

They were arrested at a Mosque within the area on Saturday.

More houses suspected to be occupied by members of the dreaded insurgent group are being raid as at the time of filling this report.

Sources within the military confirmed to our Correspondent that the Army ar carrying out serious operation in Hotoro and it’s environs to smoke out more members of the group who fled the North-East to Kano.

According to a Source, “the notorious insurgents were arrested at Hotoro on Saturday.

“The operation followed a tip off that they settled in a house at Hotoro. We have raided the buildings; and there are indications that more of them are around. The raid will be continous.”

The source added that the Boko Haram members were arrested at a Mosque in Hotoro.

The Army Public Relations Officer in charge of 3 Mechanized Brigade, (Bukavo Barracks), Kano, Captain Njoko Irabor confirmed the story.