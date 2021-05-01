Advertisement

E.A Yankaba

Kano State Government has sacked 4 staff of the state Primary Health Care Management Board over misconduct.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Board’s Public Relations Officer, Maikudi Muhammad Marafa.

The statement said that the decision was taken following the recommendations by the Governing Board and the Disciplinary Advisory Committee constituted to investigate cases affecting the staff.

According to the statement, upon confirmation of the offences committed by the affected staff, the committee, recommended the sacking of the personnel with the Kano state Primary Health Care Management Board.

‘’The release noted that the staff affected were drawn from Dala with a staff No. KNLG 32323 who is charged with rape in a facility at Kurnar Asabe Primary Health Care, two staff with staff Numbers. KNLG 09068 and KNLG 018423 from Gezawa Local Government who specializes in using Staff Information to obtained loan without their consent as well as another staff with No. KNLG 04608 from Gwarzo local governments who was charged with conducting private practice and abortion,’’ said the statement.

The statement noted that they have been found wanting of committing offences non-pardonable in the rules and regulations governing the state civil service.

“PHCMB under Dr Tijjani Usman as the Executive Secretary will not condone any misconduct from any staff. Staff are expected to carry out their responsibilities diligently, effectively and in accordance with the civil service rules and regulations”, the release concludes.