Pursuant to the recent approval of the promotion of senior Officers by the Federal Road Safety Commission and the need to strategically reposition the Officers for optimal performance, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has approved the redeployment of Officers, in the capacity of Deputy Corps Marshals, Assistant Corps Marshals, Corps Commanders, Deputy Corps Commanders and intermediate ranks, who are all expected to report to their new Commands with immediate effect.

A statement issued last night by Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC spokesperson said the redeployment which is a routine exercise intended to bolster the system for superior performance and efficiency, shows that, Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) HZ Fomsuk fdc, former DCM Special Duties and External Relations (SDER) is to now take over as DCM in charge of the Department of Motor Vehicle Administration at the national headquarters, Abuja, DCM Victor C Nwokolo, the outgoing Zonal Commanding Officer RS8HQ Ilorin, to move in as the Head of Policy, Research and Statistics Department also at the national headquarters (RSHQ), ACM Kayode Olagunju PhD, mni, former Zonal Commanding Officer, (ZCO) RS4HQ Jos to proceed as Commandant FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu State. While ACM Kingsley Agomoh mni the erstwhile Zonal Commanding Officer, (ZCO) RS6HQ Portharcourt moves to the Corps Project Implementation office, ACM AB Datzama fsi takes over helm of affairs in the Department of Special Duties and External Relations and ACM M Adetunji the Deputy Corps Secretary, becomes ACM Personnel at the national headquarters.

Accordingly, Kazeem said that ACM S. Iyamah fwc who is currently heading the Corps Budget Office, as well as ACM RT Kumven fwc heading the Corps Safety Engineering Office are to retain their positions, while, ACM EN Obot fsi, erstwhile Corps Commander in charge of Policy Advisory Unit under the office of the Corps Marshal, moves to Command Administration and Strategies (CAS) at the Operations Department RSHQ, as ACM MR Yerima fwc transits from CC Research to ACM Man Power Development.

On the redeployment of Zonal Commanding Officers, the spokesperson revealed that ACM Osadebamwen mni former ACM Manpower Development, has been redeployed to Adamawa as ZCO RS3HQ Yola, ACM OC Oladele psc the outgoing Commandant FRSC Academy, Udi moves to RS8HQ Ilorin as the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), former Sector Commander, Bayelsa ACM CB Nkwonta fwc is now the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) RS6HQ Portharcourt, as the outgoing Deputy Commandant FRSC Command and Staff College, ACM GO Omiko PhD, moves to RS1HQ Kaduna as Zonal Commanding Officer. Similarly, the erstwhile Sector Commander Anambra State, ACM AA Kumapayi moves to RS5HQ Benin as Zonal Commanding Officer while the outgoing Sector Commander RS7.1 FCT ACM AG Wobin has been redeployed as ZCO RS4HQ Jos.

He added that apart from Jos Kaduna, Ilorin, Benin , Portharcourt and Jos Zonal Commands, all other Zonal Commanding Officers remain in their respective Commands of influence.

Expectedly, out of the 37 Sector Commands, 27 Sector Commanders retained their positions while the remaining 10 States were affected. Those posted to the affected Sector Commands include; Corps Commander (CC) Okoyeocha Patrick, Delta State , CC Iro Danladi, Zamfara State, CC IU Boyi, Anambra State, CC JS Udoabba,, Enugu State, CC OS Ochi, FCT, CC AK Okore fsi, Ebonyi, CC PI Ugwu, Abia, CC UA Ibrahim, Bayelsa, CC OI Ameh fsi, Cross River and CC MO Olonisaye, Akwa Ibom.

Other officers redeployed are; CC I Ibrahim to assume duty as the Corps Provost, CC MA Jatau, the Sector Commander Abia to proceed to Inspectorate Training School Owa Alero as Commandant, CC Ofordu the erstwhile Sector Commander Cross River goes to FRSC Command and Staff College, as Deputy Commandant, CC UI Ojeamiran to report to FRSC Academy Udi as the Deputy Commandant while CC AO Omotayo replaces him as the head FRSC Post Service Scheme. In the same vein, Former Head National Road Safety Advisory Council (NARSAC), CC AO Oladayo-Odeleye fsi who has been redeployed to head FRSC Print Farm, will be replaced by CC LT Bamigbayan. While CC MA Dapel retains his position as the head of Signage Plant Gwagwalada, CC YK Nadabo becomes the Corps Commander in charge of Local Government Area Station Officers, as CC CO Asom transits to CC Special Marshals at the national headquarters, JO Asaolu jpsc now heads the Policy Advisory Unit in the Office of the Corps Marshal and I Ibrahim assumes position as Deputy Corps Secretary.

Also, out of about 13 Assistant Corps Commanders that were affected, 6 were posted to assume duty as Unit Commanders.

In the memo containing the posting, the Corps Marshal admonished the redeployed Officers to buckle up, double up their efforts, and remain steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duties and to share in the FRSC vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.

Oyeyemi further enjoined them to play pivotal role to ensure that they contribute their quota in enhancing the safety of lives and properties of all road users.