The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned motorists, especially muslims, against driving under fatigue in order to stem road traffic crashes.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the State Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun.

Umar said the caution became necessary for muslim motorists during Ramadan so as to minimise accidents during this period.

The sector commander described fatigue as one of the factors contributing to crashes on the highway.

“Drivers driving under fatigue were likely to be involved in accident than drivers who are stressed off and also drive under fatigue.

“While fatigue set in, the driver should not force himself to continue on such journey because it is risky, but he should take a rest,” he said.

The FRSC enjoined motorists on long journeys to avoid driving under fatigue to prevent unnecessary loss of lives and property.

He said that it was recommended for a driver to have a rest of between 20 minutes to 25 minutes while embarking on continuous journey of four hours to five hours.

Umar urged motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations to reduce accident cases during the Ramadan period.