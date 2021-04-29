Advertisement



From Chuks Collins, Awka

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka together with other eminent personalities have been scheduled to feature at this year’s Platform Nigeria conference coming up on May 1,2021 at 9am Nigerian time.

According to a release from the organizers, and signed by ‘Poju Oyemade Senior Pastor, The Convenant Nation and Convener, the Platform Nigeria, the virtual and physical conference would hold at the Covenant Place, Iganmu, Lagos.

Pastor Oyemade said the format of this year’s conference with the theme, “Is devolution of powers the solutions to Nigeria’s problem” will be both virtual and physical. That it will have limited seat spaces and broadcast live on Television and via the internet globally.

It will also feature a session for panelists that would include:

Governors Kayode Fayemi, Ahmad El-Rufai, Nyesom Wike, together with Mr. Atedo Peterside.

Oyemade said that the questions for panelists will be centered on administrative decentralization with respect to devolution of powers in Nigeria and its effects as we move the nation forward.

The Convener urged anyone in need of further information or inquiry to go to their website.