The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; and the Leader of Ambazonia , Dr. Cho. L. Ayaba will on Friday 9th of April 2021 at 7pm Biafra time, address a joint world press conference. Both leaders will during the conference unveil some of the milestones already recorded in their quest for the independence of their respective nations.

We, therefore, call on our teeming supporters and lovers of freedom all over the world to listen to both great Leaders as they address the world on the journey so far and some historic upcoming events in the days ahead.

They will also during the conference, expose the atrocities committed the Nigeria and Cameroonian Governments and security agents against the people of Biafra and Ambazonia.

It is on record that the two nations and groups, in October 2020, signed MOU to work together and to strengthen their unity and cooperation in their quest for self rule.

We therefore, enjoin the great people of Biafra, and Ambazonia both home and abroad to support the struggle for our liberation which is very imminent. Our efforts towards this struggle will not be in vain. God is on our side, and will surely see us through no matter how hard the enemies try to stop us.

Biafra and Ambazonia are the same people, and nothing can separate us from each other. We are equally aware that Ambazonia people were paying tax in Enugu before the British Colonial masters moved them to Boa in Cameron to pay their tax in order to separate them from their brothers. But we are one people and cannot be separated by any enemy.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB