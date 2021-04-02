Advertisement

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state has felicitated with Christian brothers and sisters in the state on the occasion of this year’s Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations, urging them to give special thanks to God for making it possible for them to witness and celebrate the period.

In his Easter message to Christian community in Bauchi, the governor recalled that, in his life time, Jesus Christ preached peace, honesty, love for one another and above all the fear of God and therefore enjoined them to imbibe these teachings and put them into practice irrespective of their religious inclinations.

He called on Christian brothers and sisters to put into practice the lessons of Jesus Christ which teaches patience and self-denial from all sinful acts and as well appealed for sober reflection and self-evaluation by all to reflect on their dealings with their creator and as human beings to ensure they remain on the right path and make recompense where necessary.

The governor observed that, Bauchi State and the nation as a whole need continuous prayer to overcome their myriad of challenges, also tasked citizens to eschew bitterness by preaching the gospel of peace, love and unity and not allow themselves to be divided by religious bigotry or ethnic affiliation.

“I urge all citizens of Bauchi State to distance themselves from champions of religious extremism whose stock in trade is to divide our society. Let us live peacefully with one another and must strive to remain as one nation under the guidance of one God.”

Governor Bala Mohammed used the opportunity to thank the people of Bauchi State for their perseverance and understanding over the hardships some civil servants are experiencing as a result ongoing effort to sanitize issue of salary payment in the State.

“Government is aware of the current hardship and has taken the bull by the horn to bring to an end this lingering salaries issues by setting up a high-powered Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor who is mandated to go through all the presentations so far gathered and bring an end to the problem.”

“The primary objective of a responsible Government is to ensure security of lives and property of its citizens. With your support and cooperation, this Administration would ensure prevalence of security and revamp our ailing economy. We will continue to execute meaningful developmental projects for our collective prosperity. I will therefore like to appeal for your continued support and cooperation with the government in its effort to ensure a peaceful Bauchi State which we can all be proud of “ , the governor said .