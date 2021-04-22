The struggle for the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra [IPOB] has clearly evolved from a nonviolent movement for the the peoples of Biafra to one of armed struggle. This is judging by the unfolding activities in the old eastern region with talks of assassinations and warnings of mayhem by the group.

The recent abrupt formation of the south east security outfit [Ebubeagu] by the south east governors may have helped push the agitation stage to the next level. This is as the new security outfit was greeting with warnings of death by the IPOB’s own security outfit – Eastern Security Network [ESN]. The Ebubeagu security network is reported to have been formed to checkmate the activities of the ESN – this is according to the popular sentiment in the old eastern region.

For this reason, the members of the IPOB and other teeming youths who are sympathetic to the IPOB movement have begun asking the leader of the IPOB, Mazi Nmandi Kanu to give them the order to launch operation assassinate south east governors. This is contained in a IPOB affiliate broadcast.

See video below:

In the above video, the narrator encourages the youth members of IPOB to take mattes into their hands to begin launching attacks without receiving direct orders from Nnamdi Kanu. That they would never receive order a person like Nnamdi Kanu – knowing his level in public society and the person that he is.

247ureports.com contacted the five south east governors regarding the unfolding threat. They acknowledged already having the information. But the contact persons declined to comment openly. One of the spokespersons added that the police is presently gathering intelligence on the group – and that soon “they will suffer“. This was as he acknowledged that “we are in deep shit“.