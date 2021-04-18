Advertisement

The Board Chairman Federal Road Safety Commission, Mallam Bukhari Bello, esquire, has been conferred as Honorary Special Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps alongside other board members.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, other members of the board are Ambassador Saidu Muhammed, Honorable Chibuzor Ogoebunam, Navy Captain Babatunde Isola Adedimeji (rtd), Faseun David Oyewale, and Alhaji Abdullahi Sifawa.

In his address, the Chairman expressed appreciation for the recognition he and his Board Members were accorded by the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi.

In his words “today’s investiture is a confirmation of a long time commitment to road safety affairs. We pledge that we will commit all we have to the realization of the a better road culture in the country.

The Honorary Special Marshal is a status conferment given to non-members of the Corps who are committed to the development and growth of the country and have risen high in their different vocations or professions. Members of this category are under the Special Marshal arm of the Federal Road Safety Corps and are supervised by same.

Kazeem states that the Corps Marshal used the opportunity to encourage Nigerians to commit to safe road use culture ans always remember that the Road is a shared asset which must be used responsibly.