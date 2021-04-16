Advertisement

Following the just concluded 2021 Easter special patrol which lasted from 31 March, 2021 to 7 April, 2021, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has stated that it recorded a total of 103 road traffic crashes (RTC) as against a total of 200 in the same period in 2019 representing 14% decrease. The Corps covered 1575 routes, impounded 3205 vehicles, and apprehended 5630 offenders for committing 6880 offences. The Corps also arraigned 87 offenders in mobile court, convicted 79 with option of fines and sentenced 1 to prison, during the 2021 Easter celebration.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, revealed that the decrease recorded in RTC is largely attributed to the establishment of Station Offices in almost all the 774 Local Govenments in Nigeria; intensified public enlightenment and sensitization campaigns held nationwide in collaboration with key stakeholders in the transportation sector and beyond; and effective patrol operations, when compared to the same period of Easter celebration in 2019.

According to him, “The effect of the massive sensitization, enhanced visibility and general enforcement deployed in collaboration with stakeholders is evidenced in the recorded decrease in total number of road traffic crashes and offences recorded in 2021. It also implies that drivers have stepped up compliance with established traffic regulations”.

Comparing the two years, Kazeem said that in the same period in 2019, the Corps arrested a total of 6961 offenders in 2019 as against 5630 in 2021 representing 19.12% decrease, and a total of 7708 offences as against 6880 in 2021 representing 10.74% decrease. In the same vein, within the period under consideration, a total of 162 offenders were arraigned in mobile court in 2019 while a total of 87 offenders were arraigned in 2021 representing another decrease of 46.30%.

Given the breakdown of the recorded decrease in RTCs during the general operation, the spokesperson noted that out of the 103 RTCs in 2019, FRSC recorded 37 fatal crashes as against 26 in 2021, representing 30% decrease in fatal crashes alone. While adding that a record of 64 serious crashes occurred in 2019, against 69 in 2021 representing a decrease of 7% in serious crashes alone; as well as recorded a total of 14 minor crashes in 2019 against 13 in the same period in 2021 representing 7% decrease in minor crashes recorded within the period.

He added that of the 578 persons involved in road traffic crashes during the 2021 Easter celebration period, compared to 1128 people in 2019, 33 were killed compared to 80 killed in 2019.

On vehicles involved in RTC, Kazeem said that a total of 175 vehicles were involved compared to 218 in 2019.

He gave the breakdown of the vehicles involved in road traffic crashes across the nation as follows: 15 Tanker/Trailers, 17 Trucks, 28 Buses, 57 Cars, 45 motorcycles, 6 Tricycles, and 7 pickups.

Quoting the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, Kazeem stated that the Corps now has a wider coverage due to the establishment of more FRSC Commands, Outposts, road side clinics and Zebra points who now feed in reports from different routes that were hitherto not thoroughly covered. He stressed that the decrease in number of road crashes, the number of persons involved, as well as recorded decrease in the number of persons killed is due to enhanced visibility and the establishment of Station Offices across almost all the Local Governments of the Federation, massive public sensitization, and effective patrol operations during the period across all FRSC formations.

It will be recalled that the Corps Marshal had earlier directed that the 2021 Easter special patrol to cover 45 corridors which include but not limited to Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi; Mokwa-Birnin Yero-Zaria; Maiduguri-Biu-Numan-Jalingo-Wukari; Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi; Jos-Bauchi-Gombe; Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo; Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile; Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor; Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu; Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos; Abuja-Lokoja-Okene; Lokoja-Auchi-Benin; Onitsha-Njaba-Owerri-Umuahia, Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomosho; and Ibadan-Ogere-Shagamu.

The public is therefore called to assist the Corps by reporting any form of obstruction or emergency on the road to the spokesperson through the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 or tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report same or any other contravention seen on the road.

The Station can also be reached through its Social Media Handles as follows; WHATSAPP 08052997848, FACEBOOK TRAFFICRADIO 1, TWITTER @TRAFFICRADIO 1, INSTAGRAM TRAFFICRADIO 1. Or Call the following numbers; GLO 08052998090, MTN 09067000015, and SMS on GLO 08052998012 and the FRSC toll free emergency line 122.