By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

Youth activist, Collins Opuruzor has described the Imo state Governor’s utterance that ‘Orlu situation is sheer militancy’ as the weakest way of responding to the situation and proferring solutions.

Opuruzor who is the secretary of Orluzurumee Youth Assembly (OYA) in Orlu zone said the Uzodinma-led government had been complacent in challenging the situation.

The critic registered his displeasure through a post on his Facebook page where he accused the Governor of double standard by allegedly mapping out large portions of land in Orlu area for Fulani herders settlement while proscribing the Eastern Security Network a militant group.

He said, “the situation was never militancy. It was built up over months. There was never a threat analysis by the government in the aftermath of ESN launch.

“The government should have tackled the issue of RUGA in Orlu area before engaging the ESN in a battle royale. This is double standard on the part of the government.

” Members of ESN should not be seen as militants. The government should be able to protect the interest of the youths who are fighting for a just course of emancipation. “

Meanwhile, members of some families who lost their loved ones during the crisis, have narrated their ordeal and called on the government to come to their aid.

Paul Anumbam, the husband to a woman, Mrs. Anderline Anumbam killed during the crisis, said that his wife was hit by a stray bullet while serving food to people.

“My wife was a food seller and was with two of our children in the shop on that day, when the shooting started.

“She was trying to protect our children when she was hit by a stray bullet. Before I could get to her location, she had given up the ghost.

“Government should assist us in this situation because it has not been easy at all.”

Other victims who spoke to the press told a sorry story of the present conditions, beckoning on the government to come to their aid.