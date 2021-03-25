Advertisement



By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

The acting chief Judge of Imo state, Ijeoma Oguguo, has ordered the immediate relocation of Etiti High Court over the spate of insecurity in the state.

Her action was sequel to the incessant attacks recorded so far in the state.

247ureports reported a fortnight ago about unidentified gunmen who razed Etiti High Court and Magistrate court situated in the Ishinweke in the Ihitte/ Uboma Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen also attacked the Ihitte/Uboma LGA headquarters and police divisional headquarters, among other public facilities they destroyed the same day.

The order for the immediate relocation of the vandalised high court to Owerri, the state capital, was contained in a memo issued on her behalf by the Chief Registrar of the state, C.N Okereke.

The memo which was sighted by our correspondent in Owerri on Wednesday read, “I am directed by the acting Chief Judge of Imo state, Mrs. Ijeoma Oguguo, to inform you that the Etiti High Court has been temporarily moved to premises of Owerri High Court.

“This is as a result of the fire incident and safety of judicial workers whose lives had been under threat following the recurrent attacks.”