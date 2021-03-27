Advertisement

By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma of using his powers to dissolve and impose new town union executives in the 305 autonomous communities in Imo state.

The opposition party registered her displeasure through the state Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike who signed a release on Saturday.

The release described the Governor’s action as unlawful and enough to tear the town unions apart.

According to it, “Governor Uzodinma is systematically heating up the polity by illegally and unlawfully dissolving town union executives and imposing new ones on the people.

“This is outright breakdown of law and order. It is the community which reserves the right to elect or select their President General and other town union executives, and not the Governor.

“There is tension in Imo communities because the Governor has chosen to impose members of his CampHope as new executives of town unions. This is absolutely wrong!”