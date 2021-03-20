Advertisement

By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

A pressure group, Imo Compatriots for Good Governance (ICGG) has urged the Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma not to delay in implementing the judicial panel’s reports on the ex Governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

The group which spoke through its spokesman, Ahude Jeo Mbama said that the Governor owes it a duty to Imo people to quickly implement the white paper which included recovering all government property forceful and illegally acquired by the former Governor, Owelle Okorocha during his eight years tenure.

Its implementation, according to the group, will serve as a deterrent to successive leaders who may wish to engage in such acts.

The spokesman said, “this group is particularly interested in seeing that all government property forcefully acquired by the former Governor, Owelle Anayo Ethelbert Rochas Okorocha and his cronies, be recovered to Imo people.

“We are not faceless; we are rooted in the three zones of Imo state and we are apolitical. All we want is justice and good governance for our people.

“The judicial panel set up by the immediate past governor, Emeka Ihedioha has done a good job from their reports. We are urging the Governor to, as a matter of urgency, expedite action on those reports without any further delay.”

He further disclosed that the group would be having a summit on 31st of March, 2021 in Owerri with the theme, ‘recovering Imo looted property from the hands of Okorocha, relatives and cronies’.