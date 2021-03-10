Advertisement

By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

Angry youths of Ihitte-Uboma LGA in Imo state have taken to the streets of Isinweke community protesting the alleged killing of an indigene of the area by a suspected policeman.

247ureports gathered that the protesting youth had set the LG council headquarters in Isinweke, the Ihitte-Uboma Divisional Police Headquarters and a court building in the community, on fire.

Advertisement

The protesters, according to reports stormed the LG Secretariat on Tuesday in multiple vehicles and caused stampede.

Our state correspondent learnt that, a businessman who owned a Bet9Nija centre in the area, had invited the police to arrest his salesgirl, who allowed a customer to place N100,000 bet on credit.

A source said that the salesgirl who was asthmatic was detained by the police after being allowed to fetch her inhaler at home.

It continued, “in the process, a group of angry youths attacked the police and had one youth killed while using defense mechanism.

“It was later that the the youths regrouped themselves and burnt the police station and other places.”

The Imo state Police Public Relations officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the Commissioner of Police, Narisu Muhammed, had ordered an investigation into the incidents.