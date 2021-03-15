Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The People Redemption Party (PRP) under the leadership of Protem National Chairman Professor Sule Bello appointed Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Bauchi as protem chairman of the party in Bauchi state.

This was contained in the appointment letter to Alhaji Shehu Bauchi signed by Professor Sule Bello the interim National Chairman of the party made available to Journalists on Sunday in Bauchi.

The letter reads in parts , “This is to confirm your appointment as the protem chairman of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) Bauchi state chapter ,with immediate effect.

“You are expected to work with the Bauchi state Executive committee of the party in the state.

“Accept my appreciation for your contribution to the cause of the PRP,” he said .

Alhaji Shehu Bauchi told Journalists in Bauchi that he accepted the appointment with open mind to work for the party vigorously.

He said the party needed doggedness to encourage and convince supporteets to come and join the new PRP in the state.

Bauchi reiterated his commitment and respect for the National Leadership under Professor Bello and the stakeholders of the party in the state.

The protem chairman however appreciated the National Leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve as the Chairman and considering him worthy.

He pledged to work for the success of the party at all times , and bring in changes that will move the party forward in the state and Country.

Our correspondent reports that the party has two national leaders under Professor Sule Bello and Alhaji Falalu Bello and the Bauchi chapter of PRP have two chairmen under Barrister Faruk Gwadabe and Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Bauchi.