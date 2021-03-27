Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday paid tribute to the patriotic martyrs of the civil war whose glorious sacrifices enabled the unity of this great nation.

Speaking at an event to welcome the World leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Religious Movement, Sheikh Muhammadul Mahy Niass, the Grand Khalifa of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass, President Buhari thanked the Movement for their profuse prayers for an end to the war and the reunification of Nigeria.

The President recalled that in the 30 months of the civil war, Nigerians on both sides lost numerous lives and prayed that never again shall we experience such.

He welcomed the Grand Khalifa to Nigeria and commended their efforts in finding solutions to the problems of security in the country.

President Buhari described the visit of the spiritual leader as historical while commending the sect for its peaceful conduct in carrying out its activities.

The leader of the Tijjaniyya in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman described the sect as the largest with 70 million followers across the globe and prayed for continued peace and blessings for the country.

Sheikh Niass said he had come to formally introduce himself as the new leader to the Government and people of Nigeria.

He prayed for peace, unity and the greatness of Nigeria.