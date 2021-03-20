Advertisement

The Bauchi state government, on Saturday, presented an award of excellence to Chief of UNICEF “D” field office Bauchi, Mr Bhanu Pathak, for improving the state’s health outcomes.

The New Agency of Nigeria reports that Pathak, who came to Nigeria in 2018, has just been transferred to the Ghana UNICEF office.

Alhaji Baba Tela, the state Deputy Governor, made the presentation at the send forth and award ceremony for Pathak in Bauchi. citing the award as a recognition of his role in improving health care outcomes and care for children in the state.

Tela, who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force on Primary Health Care, said the state government appreciated Pathak for contributing immensely to strengthening the state’s health sector.

“We commend you for using your wealth of experience in the state’s health sector and laying a solid foundation for others to follow.

“You are part of those that encouraged, supported and gave the state a sense of belonging in strengthening health care services and securing the children’s future in the state.

“Mr Pathak you have done well in the state, the state will continue to consult you through the commissioner of health and the executive chairman of the Primary Health Care Agency for advice,” He said

Earlier, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, the state health commissioner, said the state health sector learnt a lot from Pathak from his wealth of experience, describing the outgoing UNICEF D chief as dedicated and focused, with good human relations.

He said the government appreciated the partnership with UNICEF, under Pathak’s leadership and would continue to remember his efforts in improving the health indices of the state.

Also speaking , the Executive Chairman, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHCDA) Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, commended Pathak for improving the state’s primary health care services.

He recalled that the EU- UNICEF partnership under Pathak, constructed and renovated over 170 primary health care facilities that were currently functional across the state.

This was in addition to “providing health facilities, food and control of severe acute malnutrition in the state, as well as strengthened health services ,” Mohammed said