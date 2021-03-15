Advertisement

Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has congratulated Mr. Amaju Pinnick on his election into the FIFA Executive Council, the highest decision making organ of the international football body.

In a statement released in Warri on Monday, the DESOPADEC boss urged the NFF President to use his new position at FIFA to help promote and develop Nigerian football, especially grassroots football.

“While I celebrate and applaud you on your well deserved victory, I wish to quickly urge you to use this elevated position to promote our grassroots football, understandably so, since you are one of our grassroots exports to the world,” Bashorun Askia said, adding, “at DESOPADEC, we are open to all collaborative efforts to promote and enhance grassroots football in our mandate communities.”

“I am confident that you will do Nigeria, nay, Delta State proud at the world football body as you have astutely performed creditably well as NFF President,” Bashorun Askia said.

He said Pinnick’s election into FIFA council offers an opportunity to reposition Nigeria’s football and return it to its glory days.

Bashorun Askia noted that club football in the country is facing huge challenges as no Nigerian club has won any continental trophy for more than 15 years.

As a member of the inner circle of global football administration, Bashorun Askia urged Pinnick to network among other sports administrators to improve the quality of management of clubs and attract sponsorship.