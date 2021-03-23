Advertisement

The Jigawa state government has spent over N7,263,000 in demarcating Iggi forest reserve in Birnin kudu local government area of Jigawa state.

The executive secretary of farmers herdsmen board, Dr Rabiu Miko Babura told our reporter that about 200 hectares of land was converted to grazing reserve in the Iggi forest

Miko said the grazing reserve was established for peace to prevail. Governor Badaru gave directive for establishment of grazing reserve, cattle routes and watering points in the iggi forest.

According to Miko, the 200 hectares of land which has been converted to grazing reserve and is now fully demarcated – consumed about four million naira only for demarcating the boundary of Iggi forest.

He explained further that eleven local government areas were selected to be demarcated in the state – of which 10,000 metres along railway line in Gagarawa will be demarcated with 50 empty drums.

While in kafin hausa at Adiraushe and Kore village, 14,000 metres will be demarcated with 70 empty drums and in shabo village of Birnin kudu local government 6,000 metres will be demarcated with 30 empty drums.

Miko further stated that in kanju village of Gumel local government 10,000 metres will be demarcated with 50 empty drums while Ruwan Tabo forest in kiyawa 8,000 metres of land will be demarcated with 40 drums.

Likewise in gayan village of Kiri kasamma local Government 6,000 metres will be demarcated with 30 number of drums, in takalafiya and gamayi village of miga local government will be demarcated by using 30 empty drums.

Also in dandutse village of kazaure emirate 8,000 metres will be demarcated with 40 drums for cattle routs from Gumel local government down to Babura local government. 450 drum will be used to demarcate 45,000 metres of land

The secretary said a total of 95,000 metres of land will be demarcated across the eleven selected local government areas of Jigawa state by using 790 drums.