The United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern over the attack on Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata-Mafara Local Government of Zamfara State, where a number of girls were kidnapped.

This is contained in a statement issued by the UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Mr Peter Hawkins, through the UNICEF Communications Specialist, Mr Sam Kaalu, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Katsina.

“We are angered and saddened by yet another brutal attack on schoolchildren in Nigeria.

“This is a gross violation of children’s rights and a horrific experience for children to go through, which will have long lasting effects on their mental health and well-being.

“We utterly condemn the attack and call on those responsible to release the girls immediately, and for the government to take steps to ensure their safe release and the safety of all other schoolchildren in Nigeria,” he said.

Hawkins said that children should feel safe at home and at school, at all times.

“UNICEF acknowledges efforts being made by the Government of Nigeria to secure the release of kidnapped schoolchildren and calls on the government and all concerned to make schools safe in Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UNICEF is working to reach the most disadvantaged children in more than 190 countries.