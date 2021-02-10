Advertisement

Pan-Igbo political leadership pressure group, South East Revival Group (SERG) has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on his emergence as the new leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the old eastern region.

The SERG in a statement signed by its President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu on Wednesday noted that “for a long time Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has proven to be a uniting force in the South East zone.”

According to the group, “adopting him as the new leader of the party will go a long way in stabilising the region and ensuring South East interests are protected ahead of the 2023 politics.

“It has since become obvious that both members of the PDP and other political parties admire his leadership qualities.

“Since his election as Governor, Enugu State has remained a peaceful state as he has carried long his party members and his rivals alike.

“It is worthy of note that Governor Ugwuanyi has so far executed projects in the state without discrimination.

“We therefore call the new PDP leader to ensure sustenance of peace and security in the zone”, the SERG stated.

Following his adoption, Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi replaces Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on November 17, 2020.