People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain in Imo State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has pleaded with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to act fast and save Nigerians from untimely death occasioned by hunger and insecurity.

Senator Anyanwu regretted the increasing number of deaths under APC administration as a result of bad policies, adding that until Nigerians rise up to defend themselves, the party would continue to pay lip service to their plight.

According to him, “hunger and frustration are killing Nigerians faster than the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, wondering why APC is busy causing more harm on the citizens, when the masses had waited patiently for a turn around.”

“Nigerians are no longer save and comfortable under the APC government. The poor masses cannot buy any good thing in the market because of the high cost of food items.”

“Today in our society, man-made hunger and frustration are killing the people faster than Covid-19 pandemic. Our youths are roaming round the streets without any meaningful jobs, insecurity everywhere.”

“No person’s life is guaranteed under this government. The only way to come out of this mess is for all Nigerians to come together and vote out APC in future elections.” He maintained.

He urged Nigerians not to be deterred by the harsh economic policy in the country, saying that if they could only reject APC in the future elections as a mark of protest against impunity and maladministration, other challenges confronting the country would be a thing of the past.

Senator Anyanwu popularly known as “Samdaddy” further appealed to the people to remain calm and law abiding, expressing optimism that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would correct those harsh policies created by the outgoing APC when it finally takes over power.