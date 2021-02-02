The immediate Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano state, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, has been appointed as Nigeria’s New acting Inspector General of Police, succeeding Muhammed Adamu whose tenure in service ended on Monday.
Zanna, a professional and experienced police officer., was posted to the troubled northwestern state of Zamfara in January 2019 as CP before he was promoted and posted to Kano.
Zanna Ibrahim, an indigene of Borno State, was born on November, 26, 1962.
He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Master’s degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies both from the University of Jos, Plateau State.
He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force, on 15th March, 1988.
On successful completion of training at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex, Kaduna, he was posted to Borno State Police Command, where he had a one year compulsory attachment at Biu Divisional Police Headquarters, and later served in various Commands and formations across the country which includes.
As a proficient and astute investigator, Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim mni, was appointed a member of the presdential Investigation team on “crude oil theft” in Nigeria set up during the former president Goodluck E. Jonathan administration.