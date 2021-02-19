Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Ministry of Justice has arraigned one Rabo Muhammadu of Guggu Village in Nabordo district of Toro Local Government Area of the State before Justice Aliyu Baba Usman of State High Court number four over alleged kidnapping and raping of married Woman several times.

Deputy Director of litigation Sabiu A Gumba told the court that the offence of kidnapping is contrary to section 3 (1) punishable under section 3 of the kidnapping and section 10 punishable under section 11of the kidnapping , theft of cattle and rape special provision law 2017.

In their separate statements before Police investigators which was filed in the court by the State counsels, Husband of the kidnapped Woman Yusuf Lawan said Gunmen numbering about three armed with guns and dangerous weapons cover their faces with veils demanded for one million Naira from him which he dont have , they kidnapped his wife to unknown destination and drop a line 09073602385 for negotiation.

He said in the night he informed Alhaji Dogo who advised him to wait until morning to go for search , they search everywhere they didnt see the Woman , later they communicated with the kidnappers who reduced the money from one million to N500,000.

Yusuf said in the process of collecting the money one of the accused was arrested and the rest run away, and I know one of the kidnappers is our neighbor he added.

The Victim Maryam Yusuf in her statement said she has four female children and when she was kidnapped she was taken to Yuga forest where all the three kidnappers had raped her severally.

She said she was able to identified one of the kidnappers who is their neighbor.

On their part the investigator and a vigilante said when the kidnappers called Yusuf to take the N500, 000 to them they followed him, two of the kidnappers stayed with the kidnapped victims and one of them Rabo came out with his gun to collect the money when he understood that he was surrounded by Police and vigilante he fired a shot but it was exploded, we shot him and he fell the remaining two run away, we took him to the Police station.

When the case was mentioned yesterday, the accused pleaded not guilty to all the two count charges and the presiding Judge Justice Aliyu Baba Usman adjourned the case to 8th March 2021 for trial.