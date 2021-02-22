Advertisement

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has approved the appointment of Dr Junaidu Yakubu Muhammad as the new Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Resources Development Authority (KNARDA), Honourable Mudan Umar Bebeji as the Executive Secretary, Kano State Scholarship Board and Aminatu Muhammad Usman as a Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.

All the three appointments are with immediate effect. While directing the appointees to always imbibe the culture of team work in their new positions, he directed them to always coordinate very well with other staff.

“You should always have it at the back of your mind that, you were chosen from many, after diligent screening of your pedigree. You must therefore prove your mettle. As all eyes and ears are on you,” he charges them.

He also urged them to work in compliance with global best practice, emphasising that, “You should also understand clearly, how to make good use of modern technology in the discharge of your responsibilities. Teamwork is another necessary prerequisite for any success.”