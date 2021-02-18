Advertisement

Tragedy struck as four persons were reported perished in Enugu auto crash that occurred along Enugu – Awka road at wonderful junction in Oji-River in Oji-River council area of Enugu State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Enugu State has confirmed the incident.

The State Sector Commander, Ogbonnaya Kalu, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Wednesday, said that the involved three vehicles with the mark: EBJ49XA, UYY429MJ and ENU420XV.

He said accident occurred at about 1330hrs, when the vehicles on high speed collided with each other at the junction.

While he blamed the accident on speed violation and brake failure, Kalu said that the injured have been taking to hospital for treatment.

A text message the Sector Commander sent our correspondent read “crash information Oji River, date:16/02/2021.

Time of Road Traffic Crash (RTC) : 1330HRS. Route- Oji-Awka Anambra state. Location: Wonderful junction.

“Cause of RTC: speed violation and Brake failure. Type of RTC: Fatal.

“No of vehicles: 03. No of persons: 9(9M) Adults.

No: Injured: 1(1M). No killed: 4 (3Male).”

He gave the registration number of the vehicles involved as: “,” adding that the injured victims were taken to Onuigbo Hospital in Oji-River council.