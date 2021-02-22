Advertisement

“The world doesn’t change in front of your eyes, it changes behind your back.” – Terry Hayes,

H.P. Lovecraft once said, “the oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown.” I will start my advise, straight to the point and using the statements of Lovecraft as the cornerstone of what I will say to you.

First and foremost would be the numerous expectations of you as the new boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from the divergent groups that make up Nigeria. Be a nationalist. These expectations normally start from what is suspected to be expected, followed by spontaneous phenomena, then envy, sabotage and greed follows. What you must do is to brace yourself for these unknowns. The moment you’re firmly braced, bear in mind that you took an oath to see to your job through and through with diligence, fearlessness and showing no favours to any individual or group.

As the youngest Nigerian to head such a tricky institution yet, there are a lot of naysayers who feel you’re either a prodigal son, not as experienced, having no idea of what you went through in the institution in the past decade, or those who feel you’d be intimidated by certain big names. You must shame them all by not giving in to their machinations. You must make exemplary examples of those who hitherto, feel or believe you cannot dare approach them no matter how guilty they are. Agreed, you’re related by blood with the Attorney General of the Federation, hell, Abubakar Malami never knew he would be Minister of Justice in 2005 when you became a staff of the institution, and neither did you. In that light, I wouldn’t bother myself with such paltry disparaging innuendos if I were you.

You must take as a talisman of sorts, the thought of the statement of the former EFCC boss, Farida Waziri when she said, she believed corrupt Nigerians need psychological evaluations having been amazed as to the kinds of ill gotten wealth they diverted to their pockets. She is absolutely right. People engage in corruption because of certain complexes which are mostly as a result of a feeling of inferiority. Remaining steadfast and dedicated to your trade, you’d not only retire a hero but an ardently enthusiastic chief executive officer of one of the most lucrative (sic) institutions in Nigeria. Don’t fall as bait.

Always remember the last person to have occupied the seat and how they left and their lives afterwards. Luckily, age is on your side as such make good use of it and be sure to make your new found position as a vehicle to promote unity, rule of law and discipline. Make your age mates proud, become that disturbing catalyst who will radically turn the fortunes of our country around for good. Don’t listen to vultures who by now must have started prowling and hanging over your head. Disappoint them completely and utterly.

While wishing you God.s Speed, I would encourage you to take what Will Smith said as a life lesson. “Money doesn’t change people, it merely amplifies what is already there.” Please don’t seek to acquire it by any means necessary. It will doubtlessly destroy you as it did many before you