Kaduna State Government says security personnel have neutralised bandits in several locations in the state.

The government also announced that 18 persons died in several attacks on soft targets by bandits across Igabi and Chikun local government areas of the state

Mr Samuel Aruwan, State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday in Kaduna.

“Security agencies have reported a sequence of attacks by bandits on soft targets in Igabi and Chikun local government areas occurring over the last 48 hours.

“Anaba village in Igabi Local Government area was attacked where seven persons died.

“Many of the houses in the community were razed along with storehouses and barns.

“Also, Barinje village in Chikun local government area was attacked, where eight persons died,” he said.

According to him, some residents are abducted and many cattle are stolen during the attack.

“An unspecified number of injured victims are receiving treatment in hospital,” he said.

The commissioner explained that the attacks on Anaba and Barinje villages followed the killing of several armed bandits via targeted air operations.

Aruwan said that air platforms had earlier conducted armed reconnaissance around Anaba village.

” The crew observed houses on fire and locals migrating to nearby settlements.

“Some motorbikes were observed with suspicious movements underneath some trees, probing shots were fired at these.

“Herds of cattle were spotted with bandits at Malul Forest and were engaged accordingly,” he said.

“Bandits in large numbers on motorcycles were sighted on a track leading to Kankomi.

“They were trailed and engaged by the crew, with scores seen neutralised afterwards.

He said suspicious movements were sighted at Goron Dutse, the sources of which were promptly engaged and neutralised.

“The security agencies hereby appeal to the communities to report anyone found with suspicious bullet wounds to the Security Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999,” he said.

“The government commended the troops for their vigorous response and successful missions which saw the extermination of many bandits,” the commissioner said.